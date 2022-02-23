Police ask public's help locating woman, 23, reported missing from Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities are asking for the public's help locating a missing 23-year-old woman.
Daysha Anette Elaine Dick is described in a news release as approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. She was last seen in the area of the 3600 block of Wyandotte Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Her clothing description is unknown.
She was last seen driving a white Buick with a possible 30-day tag.
Authorities have issued a Silver Alert because she has been diagnosed with cognitive disorders, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.