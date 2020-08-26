Winston-Salem city officials have released more details about Monday's special meeting for people to learn more about the city police budget.
The Community Development, Housing and General Government Committee of the Winston-Salem City Council will hold the virtual public hearing starting at 6 p.m. Monday.
The meeting will begin with a presentation on the Police Department budget by Patrice Toney, the city’s budget and evaluation director.
People can submit questions prior to the meeting, or ask questions via Zoom during the meeting. Speakers will be limited to one minute. To ask a question in advance, and for information on how to participate via Zoom, go to CityofWS.org/CCVirtual.
The meeting will be carried live on WSTV Digital Media (channel 13 on Spectrum or channel 99 on AT&T Uverse) and online through the city website and the city’s YouTube channel. To watch online, go to CityofWS.org and select the film clapper icon under the search box.
The Police Department budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year is posted online at CityofWS.org/budget. Scroll down and click on the “Safe and Secure Community” link.
The meeting is being held in response to public comments and questions about the city police budget in light of calls to "defund" police in the wake of the George Floyd death in Minneapolis, and other incidents involving the deaths of Black people at the hands of police.
In Winston-Salem, budget discussions this spring were met with calls from some to reduce police spending.
The council looked at taking $1 million from the public safety budget from a line-item that was designated for the salaries in unfilled police positions. The money was to pay for a higher minimum wage for city employees and some other social programs: youth employment, eviction assistance and help for ex-offenders.
The council ended up not taking any money from the public safety budget, which was instead increased by some $365,000 to give police officers and firefighters a 1% pay hike starting Jan. 1.
The council still plans to spend $1 million on programs designed to tackle root cause of crime. The money has become available because federal coronavirus relief funds can be used to pay public safety salaries, which in turn frees up other money for the social programs.
