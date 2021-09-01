 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Officials offer details on deadly school shooting at Mount Tabor High
0 Comments
top story

WATCH NOW: Officials offer details on deadly school shooting at Mount Tabor High

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Police Chief Catrina Thompson said the student who was shot at Mount Tabor on Wednesday afternoon has died. No suspect is in custody, authorities say, but the shooter is believed to also be a student at the school.

The victim, William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr., was taken from the school to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center after the shooting, which occurred shortly after noon.

Other Mount Tabor students, who remained at the locked down school until after 4 p.m., were being reunited with family members around 4 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH calls on Congress to codify Roe v. Wade

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winston-Salem man accused of stabbing woman, dumping her body in trash can is competent to stand trial, Forsyth judge rules
Crime

Winston-Salem man accused of stabbing woman, dumping her body in trash can is competent to stand trial, Forsyth judge rules

A Forsyth County judge ruled Monday that Cornelius Tucker is competent to stand trial for the murder of Constance Edwina Hall, whose body was found in a trash can in November 2011. Tucker was arrested in April 2015 after police said his DNA was found on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Tucker's attorney argued that Tucker has a history of severe mental illness, and that even with medication, his mental capacity was fragile and fleeting. Judge Susan Bray of Forsyth Superior Court disagreed, saying that Tucker has shown the ability to understand his legal situation and assist in his own defense. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News