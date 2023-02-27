Winston-Salem police closed Burke Street for several hours this morning as detectives investigate the second killing there in as many months.

Shortly after 2 a.m., police were called about a shooting outside Gatsby’s Pub at the intersection of Burke and First streets.

An adult man was shot to death; police have not released a name or any ideas about what might have prompted another killing in the vicinity of bars on Burke Street near the city’s West End.

About 1 a.m. Jan. 19, 30-year-old Kane Bowen was shot to death inside the Burke Street Pub. A second person was grazed by gunfire.

William Drake, 74, was charged with murder later that day.

Police said that Drake did not know Bowen or the other victim but indicated that he was having a dispute with someone else who may have been inside the bar.