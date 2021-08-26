 Skip to main content
Police: Diamond Kimbrough, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough's cousin, has been found in good health
breaking

Police: Diamond Kimbrough, Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough's cousin, has been found in good health

Diamond Tierra Kimbrough, the cousin of Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough of Forsyth County, has been found, and she's in good health, Winston-Salem police said in a statement Thursday evening.

"The family is ecstatic that she has been located," Kimbrough said in a statement. "Plans are underway to return her safely home."

Kimbrough thanked the local community for its "multitude of calls, prayers and outpouring of support." He also thanked the multiple law enforcement agencies that were involved in finding Diamond Kimbrough.

Police didn't provide details about where or how Diamond Kimbrough was found in their news release about the case.

Kimbrough, 21, was last seen in the 1200 block of Reynolds Forest Drive in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons had issued a Silver Alert for Kimbrough because she is believed to suffer from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said in a statement.

Bobby Kimbrough has said on his Facebook page that Diamond Kimbrough is his cousin.

