Police forced a blind man and his service dog to leave a store in Winston-Salem, he says. Now he’s suing.

Oliva also provided information to the security officers information about service animals "to help them understand the right to use service animals in public places," the lawsuit says.

The security employees agreed that Forte was allowed in the store, the lawsuit says. Two police officers then arrived.

One officer asked the store manager if she wanted Oliva to leave. When the manager said yes, the officer ordered Oliva to leave the store.

That officer also asked a Hanes Mall security employee if she wanted Oliva to leave Hanes Mall as well, the lawsuit says. The security employee said no, according to the suit.

Oliva told both officers that the store was a public place, and the store’s policy permitted customers to use service animals, according to the lawsuit.

Oliva also provided the officers with the information about service animals.

An officer then told Oliva, according to the lawsuit, that he and his partner weren’t interested in service animals or his materials about service animals.

"The police officers were concerned only with the store’s right to remove whomever they want for whatever reason because the store is private property," the lawsuit says.