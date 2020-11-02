Police: Four men shot, one fatally, in Sunday incident in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem man is accused of fatally shooting another man on Sunday during an incident that also left three other men with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Bryan Eugene Quick, 54, of the 4100 block of Glenn Hi Road has been charged with murder in the death of Keith Charles Myers, 40, of the 2600 block of Meadowood Drive. But Quick has not been charged with the other shootings, and police have not offered any additional details about what happened.
According to the news release, Winston-Salem police officers went to a house in the 3900 block of Glenn Hi Road in reference to a reported shooting. The call went out at 12:42 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found Myers with a gunshot wound, lying outside the house. Myers was pronounced dead at the scene. A next of kin has been notified about Myers' death.
Three other men were found with gunshot wounds — MacKenzie Ethan Beam, 19; Kevin Damon McGee, 59; and Marcus Ashley Beam, 46. It wasn't clear if MacKenzie Beam and Marcus Beam are related but they have the same birthday — Feb. 28. The men were transported to a local hospital, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Detectives with the Winston-Salem Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division went to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation. Police said detectives soon identified Quick as a suspect in Myers' death. An arrest warrant said that Quick was taken into custody at 5:40 a.m. Sunday. He is in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed.
He is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on Nov. 19.
Myers' death is the 24th homicide in Winston-Salem this year. The city had 24 homicides at the same time last year.
Anyone who has information about this case is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2700. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted via "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County" on Facebook.
