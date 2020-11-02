Police: Four men shot, one fatally, in Sunday incident in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem man is accused of fatally shooting another man on Sunday during an incident that also left three other men with gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Bryan Eugene Quick, 54, of the 4100 block of Glenn Hi Road has been charged with murder in the death of Keith Charles Myers, 40, of the 2600 block of Meadowood Drive. But Quick has not been charged with the other shootings, and police have not offered any additional details about what happened.

According to the news release, Winston-Salem police officers went to a house in the 3900 block of Glenn Hi Road in reference to a reported shooting. The call went out at 12:42 a.m. on Sunday. When officers arrived, they found Myers with a gunshot wound, lying outside the house. Myers was pronounced dead at the scene. A next of kin has been notified about Myers' death.

Three other men were found with gunshot wounds — MacKenzie Ethan Beam, 19; Kevin Damon McGee, 59; and Marcus Ashley Beam, 46. It wasn't clear if MacKenzie Beam and Marcus Beam are related but they have the same birthday — Feb. 28. The men were transported to a local hospital, where they are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.