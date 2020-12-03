Police group: Councilwoman went too far in calling officer's actions racist

A representative of the N.C. Police Benevolent Association said Thursday that Winston-Salem City Council Member D.D. Adams displayed "outrageous conduct" when Adams described a white police officer's confrontation last month with a Black teenage girl as racist.
"We think Ms. Adams went a bridge too far," said John Midgette, the executive director of the N.C. Police Benevolent Association.
Adams looked at a "snippet of video footage" before making her accusation, Midgette said at the association's first ever news conference in Winston-Salem. As mayor pro tempore, Adams represents all Winston-Salem residents and city police officers, and isn't just a private citizen, Midgette said.
"She (Adams) is required by law and policy to do better than a citizen with an opinion," Midgette said. "She went forward and declared that this is pure racism."
In an email Thursday night, Adams said that her comment was appropriate because she is a council member and has the authority to publicly discuss matters concerning the Winston-Salem Police Department.
A video shows Winston-Salem Police Officer Zacharie Jones tackling and detaining a teenage girl on Nov. 7 as police took her and four other juveniles into custody during their investigation of a reported breaking and entering of a house in the 3800 block of Hartford Street. The juveniles were eventually released into the custody of their parents or guardians, police said.
Adams was among the speakers at a Nov. 16 news conference staged by the Ministers' Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity, which criticized Jones' actions. Earnest Sides Jr., who spoke at the Ministers' Conference event, identified the girl in the video as his daughter, Shakayla Davis-Sides, who is 15.
At that time, Adams said that, as a Black woman, she is "tired of us always having to come and ask, or say, or want to know did this happen. We all know how this happens. This is racism, y'all."
Adams said on Thursday night "she will not respond publicly to any other comment or veiled threat from any individual or organization" about the incident.
"I suggest any officers involved in this matter work 'up' through the command to voice concerns or complaints," Adams said. "I intend, along with other members of the council, to work 'down' through the chain of command to demand answers to my concerns."
Support Local Journalism
Law enforcement officers are dealing with stress and strain in their interactions with local residents, Midgette said. The association has 1,000 members in its Winston-Salem chapter, he said.
David Rose, the association’s chapter president in Winston-Salem, said he has met with the Ministers’ Conference to discuss the incident.
"We look forward to see where that relationship will go," Rose said. "We intend to build on that as we move forward."
David Freedman, a Winston-Salem attorney, is representing Jones, a five-year police veteran. Jones has been placed in an administrative position as police supervisors investigate the incident.
Jones has cooperated with the police department's investigation, Freedman said.
“We feel very confident at the end of the day that he will be exonerated of any sort of wrongdoing,” Freedman said.
The video showed only a small portion of the incident, Freedman said.
"At some point, the entire video taken from the officers’ body cameras will be shown," he said.
Those videos will show that Jones did nothing improper, Freedman said. Jones was hurt by being labeled as a racist for doing his job, Freedman said.
"It’s a very serious charge to label somebody as racist, both in their standing in the community and with their standing in the police department," Freedman said.
Jones is a good officer with an unblemished record, Freedman said.
"He was out there that day to protect the community," Freedman said. "That‘s all his goal was. He was not acting in a racist fashion."
336-727-7299
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.