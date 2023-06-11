Winston-Salem police are seeking the public's help after a carjacking at a Shattalon Drive apartment complex.

According to police, a woman had started her car and was preparing to leave the Shattalon Terrace apartment complex at 5470 Shattalon Drive when she was approached by two men.

The woman told police the men, one of which was wearing a bandanna, had a gun and told her to leave the vehicle, which she did, before they drove off in it.

There were no injuries, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is currently looking for a purple 2012 Nissan Rogue with North Carolina license plate FFC-6845.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.