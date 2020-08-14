The Winston-Salem Police Department and the Winston-Salem Police Foundation gave away about 1,500 backpacks filled with notebooks, pencils and a face mask to children at various locations across the city on Friday. Students also received a bag of books from Read Write Spell as well as a bag of snacks. Pamela Peoples-Joyner, community outreach specialist with the WSPD, said around 200 backpacks were given away at each location in under 30 minutes. "It really shows you where the need is in our community," she said.
Tags
Recommended for you
Most Popular
-
Teen found dead was shot 10 times, three times in the head. His body was found behind a Winston-Salem apartment complex
-
15-year-old shot to death in Winston-Salem on Wednesday. He is the 109th person shot in the city this year.
-
9-year-old shot in the neck, Winston-Salem police report
-
Unknown Hinson in hot water over Dolly Parton comments
-
Mocksville man shot outside Winston-Salem hotel
Promotions
promotion
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
promotion
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
Contests & Events
promotion
Nominate your favorite businesses for a chance to win a $100 gift card!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.