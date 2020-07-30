Tyriq Jaquon Williams, 23, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Police said 52-year-old Michael Sturdivant was shot multiple times. As of approximately 2 p.m., Sturdivant was in stable condition after being taken to a local hospital following the event.
Sturdivant and Williams both live in a home on the 500 block of Alspaugh Drive where the shooting was reported, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers responded to the call at 7:41 a.m.
Police said they found the victim in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said that both men were in the home when the shooting occurred.
Williams received a $50,000 secured bond and was placed in the Forsyth County jail.
Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800; The Spanish language line is 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.