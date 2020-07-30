Tyriq Jaquon Williams, 23, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Police said 52-year-old Michael Sturdivant was shot multiple times. As of approximately 2 p.m., Sturdivant was in stable condition after being taken to a local hospital following the event.

Sturdivant and Williams both live in a home on the 500 block of Alspaugh Drive where the shooting was reported, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers responded to the call at 7:41 a.m.

Police said they found the victim in the front yard with multiple gunshot wounds. Police said that both men were in the home when the shooting occurred.

Williams received a $50,000 secured bond and was placed in the Forsyth County jail.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800; The Spanish language line is 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments