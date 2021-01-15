 Skip to main content
Police ID pedestrian killed by train in Lexington on Wednesday
Police ID pedestrian killed by train in Lexington on Wednesday

Authorities have identified a pedestrian who died Wednesday when he was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Lexington.

Jerry Lee Fields, 54, of Lexington died in the incident, Lexington police said.

Officers were called Wednesday to the bridge in the 600 block of West Fifth Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Fields dead at the scene, police said.

The officers determined that Fields' injuries were consistent with being struck by a train, police said.

Lexington police and railroad police investigators are investigating.

Anyone with information can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Breaking News