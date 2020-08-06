A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of two 14-year-old teenagers. Winston-Salem police did not identify the teenager and said that he was charged as a juvenile with accessory after the fact of a felony. The boy is currently being held in a juvenile facility. No one has been charged with murder. The boy was taken into custody on Wednesday.
Police also identified the two 14-year-old boys who were killed: Jesus Antonio Candela-Abonza of the 800 block of Utah Drive and Dylan Samuel Lopez of the 800 block of Tara Court.
Officers responded to the shooting at approximately 12:37 a.m. Aug. 1 in a house in the 800 block of Utah Drive. When they arrived, they found Candela-Abonza and Lopez lying in the yard with gunshot wounds.
One of the teenagers was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The other was taken by ambulance to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and died at 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 1.
Police learned from witnesses that Candela-Abonza and Lopez, along with others, were having a small gathering at the home when a vehicle drove through the area. Someone in the car fired at the two victims, police said. Police said witnesses heard multiple shots, and investigators found multiple shell casings at the scene.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers may also be contacted via "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem" on Facebook.
