Police ID victim in fatal crash on US 52
Police ID victim in fatal crash on US 52

  • Walt Unks

A Greenville man died Tuesday after his tractor-trailer struck the rear of a second tractor-trailer on U.S. 52 North near the Hanes Mill Road exit, authorities said. Winston-Salem police arrived at the scene about 12:30 p.m. Traffic in the area was already slow because of a lane closure in a construction zone, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that William Gorham, 49, was operating a 2017 Freightliner truck when the vehicle rear-ended a 2018 Freightliner, police said.

U.S. 52 North fatal wreck

A semi truck chassis sits on the pavement on U.S. 52 North at the Hanes Mill Road exit, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. One person was killed in the wreck that closed the highway for several hours beginning about 12:40 p.m. (Walt Unks/Winston-Salem Journal)

Gorham’s truck sustained heavy damage in the crash, although it was not clear exactly how the truck was damaged. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Gorham’s next of kin has been notified of his death, police said.

Hamlet Bolivar Rodriguez, 34, the driver of the 2018 Freightliner, was not injured, said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman.

U.S. 52 North near its exit to Hanes Mill Road was closed for 4 1/2 hours because of the crash, police said.

The highway reopened by 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Gorham’s death was the city’s second traffic death this year, compared to six traffic fatalities during the same period in 2021, police said.

U.S. 52 North fatal wreck

A Winston-Salem forensics technician takes photos of a semi truck cab on the side of U.S. 52 North at the Hanes Mill Road exit, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. The cab was separated from the chassis in the wreck. One person was killed in the wreck that closed the highway for several hours beginning about 12:40 p.m. 

The Winston-Salem Police Department’s traffic enforcement unit is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers, either at 336-727-2800 or on the Spanish language line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County also is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip line at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

