Police ID victim in fatal crash on US 52

A Greenville man died Tuesday after his tractor-trailer struck the rear of a second tractor-trailer on U.S. 52 North near the Hanes Mill Road exit, authorities said. Winston-Salem police arrived at the scene about 12:30 p.m. Traffic in the area was already slow because of a lane closure in a construction zone, police said.

A preliminary investigation showed that William Gorham, 49, was operating a 2017 Freightliner truck when the vehicle rear-ended a 2018 Freightliner, police said.

Gorham’s truck sustained heavy damage in the crash, although it was not clear exactly how the truck was damaged. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Gorham’s next of kin has been notified of his death, police said.

Hamlet Bolivar Rodriguez, 34, the driver of the 2018 Freightliner, was not injured, said Kira Boyd, a police spokeswoman.

U.S. 52 North near its exit to Hanes Mill Road was closed for 4 1/2 hours because of the crash, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The highway reopened by 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Gorham’s death was the city’s second traffic death this year, compared to six traffic fatalities during the same period in 2021, police said.