Police investigate armed robbery at Winston-Salem business

Winston-Salem Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Sole Cravings store at 1229 Silas Creek Parkway.

Police said a man entered the business at 7:09 p.m. Saturday, approached the clerk, displayed a handgun and demanded money. The employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money.

He then fled the business on foot headed southeast in the shopping center parking lot.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100.