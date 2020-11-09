Police investigate video of encounter involving juveniles

Winston-Salem police said Monday they are investigating after a video surfaced showing part of an incident on Hartford Street in which police detained two juveniles as they investigated a house break-in in progress on Sunday.

Police said that as officers investigated the break-in, one juvenile resisted and another assaulted the investigating officer. The incident took place in the 3800 block of Hartford Street, which is near the intersection of Reynolda Road and Shattalon Drive.

"The Winston-Salem Police Department is aware that there is a cell phone video of a portion of this incident," police said in a release made to the media about 5:45 p.m. "This incident is being reviewed by the department's Professional Standards Division."

Police did not describe what the video shows.

Police said that at 1:06 a.m. Sunday, police received a report that several juveniles were trying to get inside a vacant house.

On arrival, officers found five juveniles walking in the street near the vacant house. Two of the juveniles were detained by police. That's when one juvenile tried to resist and the other assaulted the officer, police said.

The juveniles were all taken to the police department to be interviewed and were released to their parents or guardians. Police said the case remains open and is still under investigation.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.