Police: Juvenile shot during robbery in Winston-Salem

The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating the shooting early Sunday of a juvenile during an attempted burglary.

According to police, 24-year-old Brandon Keith Evans was away from his residence on Gaston Street late Saturday when he received a phone call from a roommate that someone was trying to break in.

Evans, police said, returned home and discovered two people inside. The intruders displayed weapons, police said, and Evans shot the juvenile. The second person fled after the shooting.

Police did not identify the person who was shot, list an age or a gender.

Officers went to the 1500 block of Gaston Street about 12:15 after receiving a call about shots being fired. When they arrived, they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound to the chest lying in a parking lot outside.

Evans stayed at the scene and told officers that he had shot the intruder. The juvenile, police said, was listed Sunday in critical but stable condition. No other information was available Sunday.

