Police look for shooter in connection with assault early Sunday in Winston-Salem

A 23-year-old man drove himself home after suffering a gunshot wound a few blocks away early Sunday morning, the Winston-Salem Police Department said.

Officers responded to a report about shots having been fired at 1098 Hutton St. 4:49 a.m. Patrol officers found evidence that a gun had been fired, police said, but no victim.

A few minutes later, police were summoned to Betty Drive to investigate a shooting. There they found Jimmy Crosland Cherry Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for a non-life threatening injury. In a news release, police said that Cherry had been shot on Hutton Street and drove to his residence afterward.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 or the police department at (336) 773-7700.