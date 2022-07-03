Police: Man shot during recent Target incident; investigation ongoing

Nearly a week later, police are releasing more details about a bizarre incident at Target, saying for the first time that someone was actually shot during the incident.

The incident itself had prompted an unusual late night press conference from Police Chief Catrina Thompson where she declined to disclose that the subject of the press conference was indeed the Target incident. However, that appears to be the case.

Police initially said a man told them that he was approached by three other men inside the store about 8:30 p.m. June 28, and that after they started assaulting him, he pulled a gun and fired one round in a bid to stop the assault. Dontaye Kentrell Wade, 25, who told police he fired the shot, told authorities that the three men continued their assault, took his gun away from him, and ran out of the store.

Officers interviewed Wade after he showed up at a local hospital with injuries to his head and face. Wade told officers that he was struck multiple times about the head and face by the men.

Wade told police he drove home after the assault, then went to a local hospital to be examined. Police said Wade’s injuries were considered minor, and that he was released from the hospital after getting treatment.

Police said on Sunday night that through interviews, surveillance and social media the three men involved have been identified as Jay Cameron Carnicom, 28, of Freemont, Ohio; Joshua Alvin Michael Mundy, 29, of Freemont, Ohio and Jason Doane Chipps 37, of Marion.

The three men are associated with a group called D.A.P. (Dad’s Against Predators) on social media, police said.

“During the course of the investigation, it has been discovered the three males ‘lured’ the victim to the Target utilizing a social media app called Meet Up,” police said. “Once the victim arrived inside the Target the three males approached the victim and confronted him as to why he was at the Target.”

Police did not say why Wade was targeted by the three men. Wade has not been charged with any crime.

One of the men recorded the interaction when Wade slapped the phone away, which resulted in a physical altercation, police said.

During that fight, Wade brandished a handgun and fired once, striking Carnicom in the lower leg, police said.

The men then took Wade’s gun and fled Target on foot before entering a vehicle with Ohio tags. Wade also fled the store but later that same night arrived at a Forsyth County hospital for injuries sustained during the assault.

Around 3:13 a.m. on June 29, police received information that led to the recovery of the gun on Sunderland Road. Later that day, about 11 a.m., police were contacted by law enforcement in Ohio confirming Carnicom had arrived at a hospital there. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was treated and released.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said.

Police haven’t announced any charges in this case.

During the press conference the next day, Thompson warned city residents about the challenges that vigilante groups, including ones in the Triad, can create for law enforcement.

“The intentions of these groups may be honorable,” Thompson said at a news conference at the Beaty Public Safety Training Center on Patterson Avenue.

Members of these groups don’t have the training of law enforcement officers, Thompson said. Their methods of investigation and gathering evidence typically don’t meet “the requirements of a successful prosecution of these cases,” she said.

Thompson encouraged citizens groups to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

