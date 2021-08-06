Police: Man struck by pickup after jumping from Third Street bridge

A man was struck by a pickup Friday after he jumped from the Third Street bridge onto U.S. 52 South in Winston-Salem, authorities said.

Timothy Aaron Young, 30, who has no permanent address, suffered critical life-threatening injuries and taken to a local hospital for treatment, Winston-Salem police said.

Officers arrived at the scene at 4:20 p.m. after Young, for unknown reasons, jumped from the bridge onto the highway, police said.

Young landed in front of a 2018 Ford F150 pickup that was traveling south on the highway, police said. The vehicle’s driver, Gregory Alan Loughe, 60, Lexington, was unable to avoid colliding with Young, police said.

Due to the incident, police closed one lane of the highway for two hours between its Martin Luther King Jr. Drive exit and to its on-ramp to Salem Parkway East. Police reopened that highway to all lanes of travel about 7 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with any information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

Anonymous text tips, photos and videos can be submitted to the Winston-Salem police through their Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.