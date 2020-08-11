East Ward Council Member Annette Scippio on Monday called on city leaders to give more support to the Winston-Salem Police Department as a way to reduce gun violence.
At a time when activists are calling for less police funding, Scippio told fellow council members on Monday that social programs can't effect change quickly enough to solve a gun violence problem that is immediate and urgently needs attention.
"This is not racial. This is about crime," Scippio said. "This is about bad behavior. Residents need to know that law enforcement is working on their behalf. We need to allow our police department to do the work we pay them to do ... to maintain safety and security and peace in our neighborhoods."
Activists who are convinced that policing poses a danger to Black communities have called on the city to move money from the police department to social program designed to tackle the root causes of crime.
The Winston-Salem City Council gave a slight nod to the activists recently when it considered removing $1 million from the police department's $78 million budget to devote to social programs.
The $1 million represented the cost of filling vacant police jobs that city administrators don't believe can be filled in the coming year. But it turned out the money is already earmarked for other purposes and was not available to spend.
On Monday, the city's finance committee recommended approval of $2 million in spending to replace aging police cars, and the creation of a joint drug task force among city police, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the Kernersville Police Department.
And $1 million for anti-crime social programs may become available thanks to money the city is getting from the federal government for COVID-19 relief.
Scippio, who spoke during Monday's meeting of the city's Public Safety Committee, said she is not opposed to embarking on more social programs to address root causes of crime.
Scippio said the results of those programs would take years to become apparent, but that the problem of violence is now.
"This is not a social program issue," Scippio said. "This is like cancer. The Winston-Salem Police Department knows what needs to be done to stop these gunshots all night. I am totally in favor of also doing various community programs that will take care of the problem down the road. We have residents who are afraid to sit on their porch. We have children who can't play in their front yard or their back yard. We have folks who can't walk down the street. We have drive-by shootings. This is not Chicago ... This is Winston-Salem. People are amazed we have this violence going on."
Scippio went on to say that the city needs to make sure "our police department is not handcuffed because we don't support them." She pointedly asked James Taylor, the chairman of the public safety committee, if he supported the police.
Taylor's police support was questioned in a June meeting of the public safety committee when Kris McCann, the Republican candidate for mayor, pointed out that Taylor had asked people protesting police policies to come to council with their concerns. It was Taylor who also proposed moving $1 million from the police budget.
Taylor said during Monday's committee meeting that he knows the problem of gun violence is serious. Speaking to police officials taking part in the videoconference meeting, Taylor said "We love you, we trust you, and we will work together to solve these problems."
One immediate action Taylor proposed on Monday, during a meeting of the city Finance Committee, was to spend about $100,000 from a grant to buy "real-time" cameras that can livestream from high-crime neighborhoods where, Taylor said, "those who are frankly terrorizing the neighborhood with drug activity and gun violence."
Taylor said people in a community often know who is committing the violence but are reluctant to say anything for fear of retaliation. By placing cameras in high-crime areas, Taylor said, there would be other ways to get the information.
Police have already applied for a $700,000 grant that would include cameras for a real-time crime center. Police also told council members they are able to take advantage of cameras in place at some high-crime apartment complexes and are seeing a benefit from having the cameras in place.
While the $2 million being recommended for police car replacement might ordinarily be a routine item, members of the Triad Abolition Project issued a "call to action" Monday over that expense and another relating to the creation of a drug task force.
The group also faulted city leaders for not opening up Monday's Public Safety Committee meeting for public comments. Taylor opened the June 8 meeting of the committee to public comments, with many people coming forward to call for various levels of police defunding.
Whether to allow public comments in a committee is up to the committee chair, although the city council also has a monthly public comment period.
The city's finance and public safety committees both unanimously recommended spending $2 million for 62 new police cruisers, which will be SUVs rather than sedans.
The two committees also endorsed the joint drug task force proposed as a way of bringing together the efforts of law enforcement officers in the city, county and town of Kernersville.
By working from a common location, officials said, the drug-fighting officers could pool their resources and information. City administrators said that it wouldn't cost the city any extra money, but that the city would be using existing funds to pay for 60% of the approximately $136,000 needed to rent a location — about $82,000.
The county would pay 40%, with Kernersville perhaps joining in later on the facility cost.
Meanwhile, the $1 million cut proposed earlier for the police budget has re-emerged with the city's receipt of $2.6 million in coronavirus relief money from the federal government.
The city is proposing to use the entire $2.6 million for police salaries, which will free up the $1 million Taylor had proposed earlier for diversion into social programs meant to tackle root causes of crime.
A committee is to recommend to the city ways that the $1 million could be spent.
