Police officer seen on video tackling Black teenage girl faces ongoing Internal investigation. The girl's father is considering a civil suit.

Johnson said it is up to prosecutors to file charges against the officer. He said he is in the midst of investigating whether to file a lawsuit and to file a complaint with the police department against Jones. He declined to comment further.

Sides said he has not heard anything from police officials and he has not gotten an explanation from Jones about why he "attacked my child." He said he has not seen any body-camera footage of the incident but he has seen the cellphone video that was recorded by Peggie Dull, a neighbor.

"He walked up so calm. He pulled out his pad so calm, (saying) he was investigating this," Sides said. "And then he transitioned ... he targeted my child."

Sides said Jones seemed to transition into an "animal."

He said he doesn't allow his daughter to go anywhere outside the house because he is afraid for her safety.

"I never thought that would happen to my child," he said.

Freedman has said that the cellphone video only shows a snippet of what happened and that when body-camera video from Jones and other officers is finally released, it will show that Jones did nothing improper. He also said Jones' reputation has been damaged from being labeled as a racist.