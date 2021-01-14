Police officer seen on video tackling Black teenage girl faces ongoing Internal investigation. The girl's father is considering a civil suit.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is still investigating an incident in which a white police officer is shown tackling a Black teenage girl in November, and the girl's father said Thursday that he is seeking legal action against the officer.
The department's Professional Standards Division is conducting an internal investigation of Officer Zacharie K. Jones, who has served on the police force for five years, and of his actions on Nov. 7, 2020. Cellphone video shows Jones tackling and detaining Shakayla Davis-Sides, who was 15 at the time. The girl was among a group of teens stopped by police as they investigated a break-in.
The Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity condemned the officer's actions, saying that it was a "major issue of police brutality," and Council Member D.D. Adams decried the incident as an example of racism. Two other groups, Action4Equity and Triad Restorative Justice, called on police to acknowledge "systemic trauma caused by the criminal justice system."
Police Chief Catrina Thompson held a news conference on Nov. 15, a Sunday, saying that while the incident "looks ugly" on video, that doesn't mean that the officer violated any law or departmental policy. She asked people to be patient while the police department carries out its own internal investigation.
Capt. Jose Gomez of the Winston-Salem Police Department said in an email Wednesday that the internal investigation continues.
"The incident ... is still under investigation by our Professional Standards Division," he said. "As noted previously by Chief Thompson, Officer Jones was reassigned within the Police Department. Due to personnel privacy laws, we will not respond further."
Gomez did not respond to additional questions about how much longer the investigation is estimated to take. Thompson and Jones' attorney, David Freedman, have both said that Jones has been placed in an administrative position pending the internal investigation's outcome.
Personnel records show that Jones has one disciplinary action in his record. He was handed a one-day suspension in November 2019 for violating the department's policy on operation of a motor vehicle.
The Nov. 7 incident happened in the 3800 block of Hartford Street. Davis-Sides and the other teens were taken into custody but later released to their parents and guardians.
Earnest Sides Jr., Davis-Sides' father, said Thursday that he has hired an attorney, Thomas Johnson of Greensboro, and is considering a civil lawsuit against Jones. He also hopes to see to criminal charges filed. His daughter, who just turned 16, is still going to counseling, he said.
Johnson said it is up to prosecutors to file charges against the officer. He said he is in the midst of investigating whether to file a lawsuit and to file a complaint with the police department against Jones. He declined to comment further.
Sides said he has not heard anything from police officials and he has not gotten an explanation from Jones about why he "attacked my child." He said he has not seen any body-camera footage of the incident but he has seen the cellphone video that was recorded by Peggie Dull, a neighbor.
"He walked up so calm. He pulled out his pad so calm, (saying) he was investigating this," Sides said. "And then he transitioned ... he targeted my child."
Sides said Jones seemed to transition into an "animal."
He said he doesn't allow his daughter to go anywhere outside the house because he is afraid for her safety.
"I never thought that would happen to my child," he said.
Freedman has said that the cellphone video only shows a snippet of what happened and that when body-camera video from Jones and other officers is finally released, it will show that Jones did nothing improper. He also said Jones' reputation has been damaged from being labeled as a racist.
Body-camera footage is not a public record and the only way for it to be released is through a court order signed by a judge.
