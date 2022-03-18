Police request help finding missing woman, 20, last seen in Winston-Salem on Feb. 14

WINSTON-SALEM — Police are asking the public's help in finding a missing 20-year-old woman last seen on Feb. 14 in the 3600 block of Cornell Boulevard.
Chelsye Pettit is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Resdents can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.
The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows residents to text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.