Police say juvenile driving a stolen car caused a two-vehicle crash on University Parkway.
A juvenile is facing possible criminal charges stemming from a two-car crash on University Parkway on Saturday, Winston-Salem police said. 

At 5:14 p.m. Saturday, Winston-Salem police went to the intersection of University Parkway and West 14th Street on a report of a vehicle crash. 

Police determined that a juvenile driving a stolen 2012 Nissan Altima was driving north on University Parkway when the driver tried to make a U-turn and failed to yield to an SUV traveling south on University Parkway. The SUV was driven by Song Kyun Chong, 56, of Timberline Ridge Court in Winston-Salem. Ju Hee Chong, 55, of Timberline Ridge Court, was in the front passenger seat.

Another juvenile was in the front passenger seat of the Nissan Altima.

The cars collided after Chong could not slow down in time. Song Kyun Chong and Ju Hee Chong were both transported to a local hospital. Their conditions are listed as stable. The passenger of the stolen SUV also suffered serious injuries but that juvenile's condition is listed as stable, police said in the news release. 

Police later determined that the SUV was stolen out of Greensboro. Police said Juvenile Justice has been contacted, and juvenile petitions are being sought on the juvenile driver. 

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. People also can contact Crime Stoppers via Facebook at "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem."

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

