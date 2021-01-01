 Skip to main content
Police search for man who walked away from Wake Forest Baptist
Police are searching for a man with cognitive disorders who walked away from Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center about 5 a.m. Friday.

The man was identified as Michael D. Marley, who is a 36-year-old white man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has long brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, brown pants, and red and white Reebok shoes. 

A Silver Alert was issued for him by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Anyone with information about Marley's whereabouts should call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.

 WSPD

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

