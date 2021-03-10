 Skip to main content
Police search for missing 63-year-old
Police search for missing 63-year-old

Ronnie Ray Perry

Police are asking for help finding a 63-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since Tuesday.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Ronnie Ray Perry, who was last seen around 12:45 p.m. leaving the 2400 block of Willard Road on a city bus.

Perry is a black, bald man, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 190 pounds, according to the Silver Alert. He was wearing a blue jacket, blue pants and tan rain boots.

Perry has cognitive disorders, which prompted the Silver Alert, police said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police -Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or en Espanol at 336-728-3904.

