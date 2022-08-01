Police searching for a missing Winston-Salem man.

Police are searching for a missing Winston-Salem man.

Thomas O'Neal Covington, 62, was last seen Sunday at 9 a.m. walking in the 500 block of Barbara Jane Avenue, police said. They said it is unclear what direction he was traveling.

Covington is 4 foot 11 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes. He has burn scars on his forehead and weighs about 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing pajamas, police said.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Covington.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department.