Police searching for missing teen last seen in Winston-Salem
Police searching for missing teen last seen in Winston-Salem

Missing Juvenile.png

Dalton

 Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM — Police are asking the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl, according to a news release issued early Thursday.

Winston-Salem police are trying to locate Alyssa Jewel Dalton, who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, the news release said. She was last seen walking away from her home on Rosencarrie Lane toward Shattalon Drive wearing a green hoodie with "Spartan" on it, light colored jeans and purple shoes.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Dalton, who is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment.

Police ask anyone with any information to call 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to police. 

