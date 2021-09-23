Police searching for missing Winston-Salem man.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man, authorities said Thursday.

Thomas O'Neal Covington, 61, was last seen walking Wednesday morning in the 500 block of Barbara Jane Avenue, police said.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Covington who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, the center said in a statement.

Covington is a black man standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds, police said. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Covington also has burns and scars on his head, police said.

The photo released by police shows Covington with facial hair, but his family says he is now clean shaven, police said.

Anyone with information about Covington's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program allows people to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.

