The governor's office is urging Winston-Salem law enforcement officials to enforce executive orders that forbid the opening of strip clubs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winston-Salem has two adult entertainment businesses — Savannah's and Filly's — that are open during the evenings on Peters Creek Parkway.
"A judge has already rejected an effort by these kinds of clubs to open because they create a higher risk of spreading the virus, like bars and other indoor entertainment facilities," said Dory MacMillan, press secretary in the office of Gov. Roy Cooper. "We urge local law enforcement to protect the public and enforce the governor's executive order."
Winston-Salem city officials say they've held off on enforcing the coronavirus restrictions against Savannah's because that business is among many clubs that have filed suit against Cooper challenging the governor's orders.
City Manager Lee Garrity said Friday that city attorneys are in consultation with the state attorney general's office but that the city's attorneys "have not at this point told us to take enforcement action."
Local officials say they've received no complaints against Filly's Gentlemen's Club, and that they would consider what to do if complaints are made. Filly's does not appear to be a party to any legal action.
A federal judge in June turned down a plea from Savannah's and clubs in other cities that said they should be allowed to stay open pending the resolution of the lawsuit. The judge pointed out that some of the clubs had reopened without penalty, and said that undercut their argument that they would suffer harm under the governor's order.
Savannah's serves food, and that makes a difference, said Amiel Rossabi, the Greensboro attorney who represents Savannah's and the other clubs in the federal lawsuit.
"Our position is that my clients, including Savannah's, are complying with the governor's executive orders because they are mixed-use facilities that include a restaurant," he said. "Further, they are operating their businesses in conformance with all social distancing guidelines set forth by the governor."
As a result, Rossabi said, most law enforcement agencies are not interfering with the clubs' "legitimate operations."
"The ones that do not have a restaurant have not opened," he said.
While restaurants can now open under COVID-19 restrictions, bars and entertainment spots must still remain closed under the governor's orders.
In its guidance to businesses that offer both dining and entertainment, the state has said that an entire entertainment facility does not amount to a restaurant simply because food is served in a portion of the establishment.
In ruling against the clubs' request for an injunction, federal court Judge Louise W. Flanagan said in June that the state's conclusion was "plausible" that people would be more likely to spread the coronavirus in indoor entertainment venues where alcohol is consumed and people are less likely to observe protective measures.
The club operators argue that the state is unfairly treating them different from other similar establishments that have been allowed to reopen, including some where alcoholic beverages are sold and consumed.
On Thursday, Forsyth County Health Director Joshua Swift said that any gathering in violation of the governor's order is a matter of concern.
"I would consider that a law enforcement issue and they should look into that," Swift said, commenting on the open adult clubs. "We have talked to law enforcement about other venues that are operating and make sure our guidance is clear. Any place that has been going against the governor's order would be a law enforcement issue."
However, Swift said he wasn't sure the operation of the clubs was a matter that would allow him to intervene under his legal authority to deal with imminent hazards or public health nuisances.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state's health secretary, said on Thursday that while in most cases the state has brought businesses into compliance without going to court, that was still an option: The state shut down Ace Speedway in Alamance County on June 12, after the business held racing on three weekends.
"We try to reserve (legal action) for excessive or flagrant violations of restrictions" that are "imminent hazards for folks in the community," she said.
Reporter Richard Craver contributed to this report.
