UPDATE: Telly Lee Martin has been located, police said.
ORIGINAL POST:
Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man.
Telly Lee Martin, 42, was last seen leaving his home about 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Gray Avenue, police said.
Martin often visits the neighborhood around the Food Lion store on New Walkertown Road and Tranquility Care, an assisted living center at 5100 Lansing Drive, police said.
Martin has been diagnosed with a bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and diabetes, police said. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons in Raleigh has issued a Silver Alert for Telly.
Telly is a black man who is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 285 pounds, police said. He has brown eyes with black hair.
Kelly was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt, blue jogging pants and black sandals, police said.
Kelly has a ghost and star tattoo on his left forearm, and a "Telly" tattoo on his upper right arm, the center said in a statement.
Anyone with information about Telly's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.