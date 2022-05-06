Police: Silver Alert canceled for missing Winston-Salem woman

WINSTON-SALEM — Police have canceled a Silver Alert issued earlier this week for a missing Winston-Salem woman.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert on Wednesday night for Heaven Marie Smathers, 23, who was last seen in the 4400 block of Canaan Place Drive in Winston-Salem, the center said.
A news release about the canceled alert did not provide any additional details.
