Police: Silver Alert canceled for missing Winston-Salem women

Two Winston-Salem residents who were reported missing Thursday were found safe Friday, authorities said.
Winston-Salem police were looking for Heaven Marie Smathers, 23, and Lauraetta Boone, 17, police said.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons canceled Silver Alerts it had issued for both women, the center said in statements.
336-727-7299
John Hinton
