Police: Silver Alert issued for missing Kernersville man

KERNERSVILLE — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 50-year-old missing man who may be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Vernon Lloyd Dunlap, who is described as a Black man who is just over 5 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds and who has brown eyes.

He was last seen at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital wearing a burgundy zip-up hoodie and blue jeans with black shoes that that have red and white soles, officials said in a news release.

Anyone with information should call the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177 or dial 911.

