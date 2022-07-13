 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: Silver Alert issued for missing man, 23, in Winston-Salem

SilverAlert_July13_2022.jpg

Biglow

 Winston-Salem Police Department, Provided

WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 23-year-old man.

George Lloyd Biglow is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs just over 180 pounds, with brown eyes and short twisted black hair, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Biglow was last seen in the 5400 block of Woodcliff Drive on a blue bike and was wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to text tips, photos and videos to police.

