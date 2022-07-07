Police: Silver Alert issued for woman, 66, missing from Winston-Salem

WiNSTON-SALEM — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Shanon Burke Carlton, 66, who was reported missing from Winston-Salem.

A Silver Alert is issued when someone missing is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Carlton is described in the alert as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the 2900 block of Poinsetta Drive in Winston-Salem.

She may be traveling in a black 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with a North Carolina tag TJX4147, according to the news release.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department, N A. Tesh, at 336-773-7700 or call 911.