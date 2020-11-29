Police-spending critics call on city to discuss their concerns

"If they lived in our neighborhoods, they would want to know that they can pick up the phone and police officer would come out there," Taylor said, adding that the discussion should not turn into one of "are you for the police or against the police."

"We can be for the police, but yet looking at justice-related issues and looking at ways to respond to mental health crises," he said. "In no way am I advocating for defunding the police."

The critics of city police spending say the need isn't simply for more social spending instead. They maintain that police spending doesn't reduce crime and leads to more "social control" of minorities. They also cite high-profile incidents such as the recent one in which a police officer is being criticized for tackling a 15-year-old girl during a crime investigation.

Miranda Jones, with the Hate Out of Winston group, said that group is not in favor of police abolition, but agrees with the Triad Abolition Project on the need to "reallocate" police spending.

"Some of these same people said they were committed to Black Lives Matter," said Miranda Jones, a leader in Hate Out of Winston, as she talked about council members' lack of response to the demands. "Nobody is holding law enforcement accountable. And the way you hold them accountable is to look at funding."