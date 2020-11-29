Police-spending critics call on city to discuss their concerns

Three organizations critical of police spending in Winston-Salem are calling on the mayor and city council members to begin a discussion over ways to reduce "harmful over-policing of our Black and brown community," according to a letter the groups released publicly.
The groups, Drum Majors Alliance, Hate Out of Winston and Triad Abolition Project, in their letter of Nov. 20, complain that while they have pressed their call for less police funding, council members have not responded.
In fact, the council has continued to show strong support for police, and has discussed further measures to be taken in the coming year to boost police pay.
"I represent 250,000 citizens, and the vast majority say they want really good police protection," Mayor Allen Joines said.
Advocates of reduced police funding have been speaking out during the public comment periods of meetings of the city council each month since last summer, but are now chafing at how council members won't respond to their demands.
Brittany Battle, a founding member of Triad Abolition Project, said the groups decided to write their letter after they saw council members debating how to fund various community organizations in the face of what is shaping up to be a challenging 2021-22 fiscal year.
"We were really alarmed with the scrutiny going into programs to address the root causes of crime, when there is no scrutiny of the tens of millions that are spent on public safety," Battle said.
Battle said her group is "100%" in favor of abolishing the police, but that it isn't something they are expecting the city to do immediately.
"We know that other services have to be put in place for abolition to happen," she said, adding that she wants "a world where people are not impoverished and hopeless and struggling."
The calls for cutting police spending started last spring as an outgrowth of protests here and elsewhere over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota while in police custody. The Triad Abolition Project says its goal is to "defund and demilitarize" both the Winston-Salem Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
Some council members and Joines say that while people wanting less spending on police may be speaking during meetings, they hear a different story from most people they talk to.
"The folks I see or who contact me say they are concerned about the growth in violent crime," Joines said. "We don't necessarily need more police but certainly not less. We are very much in line with North Carolina cities in terms of police officers per capita."
Winston-Salem had 22.9 police officers for every 10,000 residents in a 2018-19 benchmarking study by the UNC School of Government. The average among 12 cities surveyed was 23 per 10,000.
Joines went on to say that city police get the kind of training they need to avoid bias, de-escalate tense situations and carry out other measures considered by organizations such as 8 Can't Wait to be vital for good policing.
That's a point that Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson made when she spoke to the city's Public Safety Committee last spring. The 8 Can't Wait measures include bans on choke-holds, warnings before shooting and comprehensive reporting.
Support Local Journalism
Southeast Ward Council Member James Taylor, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, invited police critics to speak last spring during one of his committee's meetings.
Taylor thinks the city and its police-spending critics should be able to agree that programs he has championed, such as SOAR and YouthBuild, need more money.
SOAR stands for Successful Outcomes After Release, and employs former offenders who work for the city on jobs ranging from landscaping to helping codes enforcement. YouthBuild is a program for low-income children of parents who are behind bars.
"There are certain things we will agree on and things we will not agree on," Taylor said, speaking of the police-reduction advocates. "Every time they speak, they mention those two programs and say we should spend more on them. I am glad they are coming to the table and voicing their concerns."
Taylor said he comes from the minority neighborhoods that the advocates are talking about, but that many in those neighborhoods have a much different perspective. He said the speakers are by and large people who do not come from those neighborhoods
"If they lived in our neighborhoods, they would want to know that they can pick up the phone and police officer would come out there," Taylor said, adding that the discussion should not turn into one of "are you for the police or against the police."
"We can be for the police, but yet looking at justice-related issues and looking at ways to respond to mental health crises," he said. "In no way am I advocating for defunding the police."
The critics of city police spending say the need isn't simply for more social spending instead. They maintain that police spending doesn't reduce crime and leads to more "social control" of minorities. They also cite high-profile incidents such as the recent one in which a police officer is being criticized for tackling a 15-year-old girl during a crime investigation.
Miranda Jones, with the Hate Out of Winston group, said that group is not in favor of police abolition, but agrees with the Triad Abolition Project on the need to "reallocate" police spending.
"Some of these same people said they were committed to Black Lives Matter," said Miranda Jones, a leader in Hate Out of Winston, as she talked about council members' lack of response to the demands. "Nobody is holding law enforcement accountable. And the way you hold them accountable is to look at funding."
Northwest Ward Jeff MacIntosh, another member of the Public Safety Committee, said that he believes the critics of police spending "are not aware of what we are already doing and the reality of what we deal with."
"When the phone call comes at 3 a.m. from public safety you know it is not a good one," he said. "Someone has been shot or there is a major motor vehicle accident. There have been many occasions when I have thrown my clothes on and gone to the scene."
The comments directed against city police spending at council meetings come across as "having people scream at you," MacIntosh said.
"How do you dialogue with not spending money on anything?" MacIntosh asked. "I hope they will engage and learn where the money is spent, and if they have viable alternatives ... but to say that we shouldn't buy police cars to replace the aging and beat-up ones that we have is not realistic."
Beyond that, he said, he doesn't think most people agree with the critics of police spending. While more spending on mental health is needed, he said, mental health is not a city function, any more than school issues that also get pleas for city help.
Battle said she and other like-minded people will continue to put pressure on the council.
"Eventually they are going to have to listen and respond," she said. "It is not going to be politically advantageous to ignore it. The Winston-Salem Police Department does not need $78 million. The people do."
