Police: Stokes County man dies after jumping from bridge, hit by cars

KING — Traffic on southbound U.S. 52 was diverted for three hours Sunday morning after a 57-year-old Stokes County man leaped from Moore Road to the highway below.

At least two motorists struck the man, who died at the scene about 6:40 a.m., said Capt. Ian Tedder of the King Police Department.

No one else was injured.

“It was traumatic for everyone involved,” Tedder said.

U.S. 52 re-opened about 9:30 a.m.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.