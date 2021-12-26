Police: Stokes County man dies after jumping from bridge, hit by cars

KING — Traffic on southbound U.S. 52 was diverted for three hours Sunday morning after a 57-year-old Stokes County man leaped from Moore Road to the highway below.
At least two motorists struck the man, who died at the scene about 6:40 a.m., said Capt. Ian Tedder of the King Police Department.
No one else was injured.
“It was traumatic for everyone involved,” Tedder said.
U.S. 52 re-opened about 9:30 a.m.
336-727-7481
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Scott Sexton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today