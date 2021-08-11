Police: Woman injured as suspect fires into her vehicle in Winston-Salem

A 34-year-old woman was injured after a male began firing into her vehicle on Wednesday night, Winston-Salem Police said.

At 9:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Walmart at 320 E. Hanes Mill Road. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim, Sonya Marie Preston and another individual were inside a vehicle in the 100 block of Stagecoach Road.

Witnesses said two males were beating on the windows of the vehicle when one of the males began to fire multiple gunshots into the vehicle.

Preston, who was the driver, suffered a grazing gunshot wound to her neck and shoulder before driving out of the area to the Walmart, police said.

Preston was transported to a local hospital. She is listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages and is ongoing, police said.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows you to anonymously text tips, photos, and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/crimestopperswsfc Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100