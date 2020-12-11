Political divide arrives in N.C. over election lawsuit before U.S. Supreme Court

North Carolina has joined the political divide over the Texas attorney general's election lawsuit before the U.S. Supreme Court.
U.S. Reps. Ted Budd, Virginia Foxx and Mark Walker, all of whom represent the Triad, are among seven Republicans from North Carolina and 126 overall so far to join an amicus brief in support of Republican Ken Paxton's lawsuit.
Legal and political analysts consider Paxton’s lawsuit as a very long-shot bid to overturn the presidential election voting results in swing states Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
A decision on whether to dismiss or hear the lawsuit could be imminent. A group of 17 Republican state attorneys general earlier filed a similar amicus brief.
Budd posted on his Facebook and Twitter pages Friday that "millions of Americans do not have faith in the November election. One of the best ways to air out the legitimate concerns over voter fraud, machine irregularities and mail-in ballots is at the Supreme Court."
"That’s why I support the Texas lawsuit. #CountEveryLegalVote."
The Associated Press has said Paxton’s lawsuit is “quickly becoming a conservative litmus test” regarding their support of President Donald Trump’s voter fraud claims.
Meanwhile, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein signed a separate amicus brief filed by 19 state attorneys general opposing the Texas lawsuit.
"This suit seeks to overturn the will of the people by throwing out the votes of tens of millions of Americans," Stein said.
Analysts have questioned the legality of the lawsuit, particularly whether Texas has standing to challenge another state’s voting procedures.
Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College in Salisbury, said that “in my professional observation, this action is purely hyper-partisan and seeks to put Trump above the basic democratic election process that this nation has observed over its history. “
“Not to mention the considerable intrusion into state sovereignty that would utterly disrupt one of the core American principles, that of federalism, let alone the shear arrogance of attempting to disenfranchise millions of voters on both sides of the political aisle.”
President-elect Joe Biden has been certified as the winner of the four swing states that Trump won in 2016.
If Paxton’s lawsuit is successful, it could allow the Republican-controlled legislature in the four states to select electors supporting Trump.
The Electoral College is scheduled for a Monday vote. Biden holds a 306-232 margin. The four states represent a combined 62 electoral votes.
Responses
Foxx and Walker have has not made a formal comment on their congressional website or on social media about joining the brief.
Foxx's office has not responded to requests for comment on her stance.
The majority of public comments on Budd and Foxx’s Facebook pages express opinions sharply opposing their actions.
A representative for Walker, who did not run for re-election, told The News & Observer of Raleigh that his name was left off the amicus brief mistakenly and would be added.
Walker announced plans Dec. 1 to run for the Republican nomination of the U.S. Senate seat that Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., has said he will retire from in 2022.
The other U.S. House members from N.C. to join the brief are Dan Bishop, Richard Hudson, Greg Murphy and David Rouzer.
GOP House members not signing the brief are George Holding and Patrick McHenry.
McHenry did not respond to requests for comment on why he declined to join the amicus brief. He will begin representing western Forsyth County in the 10th congressional district beginning in January.
Bishop tweeted Thursday that "the Constitution is not ambiguous when it comes to elections. Electors can ONLY be appointed in a manner directed by state legislatures."
Rouzer cited the central Republican message on the issue, that the efforts are “to ensure every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is discarded in last month's presidential election.”
“It may well be that this case is the last, best opportunity for the (Supreme) Court to step in and intervene."
Support Local Journalism
Rouzer posted that "there is precedent for states to continue to work to resolve issues with their elections right up until the moment Congress tallies the votes in January."
“I expect the legal challenges and efforts to address election fraud in these respective state legislatures to continue to play out until then.”
Hudson tweeted that “today, I was proud to join many of my colleagues to support the Texas lawsuit. The U.S. Supreme Court must preserve the integrity of the 2020 presidential election!”
Murphy cited on his Facebook page a posting by Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., defending the amicus brief.
The majority of public comments on Bishop, Hudson and Rouzer’s Facebook pages have been supportive of their actions, while those on Murphy's page have been mixed.
N.C. connection
Stein said that Paxton’s lawsuit “asks the Supreme Court to simply ignore the voters in several states and order legislators in those states to replace the voters’ choice with their own,” Stein said.
"This represents a profound and outrageous rejection of democracy with no precedent in our nation’s history. It would also violate some of our nation’s most basic constitutional principles, including federalism and respect for state law."
N.C. House speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, lent his support to Paxton’s lawsuit Friday while decrying Stein’s participation in the separate amicus brief.
Moore accused the four states of making COVID-19 related voting procedural changes in a similar manner to what he called a “sue-and-settle scheme” involving the N.C. State Board of Elections.
"The U.S. Supreme Court must address this proliferation of Democrats' sue-and-settle schemes entered to ignore duly-enacted statutes and undermine voter confidence in our elections process, just like we saw in North Carolina," Moore said.
Wayne Goodwin, head of the N.C. Democratic Party, said “the NCGOP never ceases to amaze with their continued contempt for a free and fair Democracy.”
Goodwin cited the Republican-controlled legislature’s creation of congressional district maps that have been determined to be gerrymandered in several state and federal court decisions in recent years.
The latest N.C. congressional map was approved in 2019. It likely will be used just for the 2020 election since the state is projected to gain a 14th congressional seat via the next U.S. Census population survey.
The 2019 map carved out two more Democratic-leaning districts, including the Sixth District won by Democrat Kathy Manning in November. Republicans went from a 10-3 advantage to 8-5.
“These congressional Republicans and others supporting this last-ditch effort are a disgrace,” Goodwin said.
“Further, to actively promote the dismissal of millions of legally cast ballots and the will of the voters is seditious, unpatriotic, despotic and dangerous."
Analysts’ view
The current composition of N.C.’s congressional district map may be playing a role in the seven GOP House members' support of Paxton’s lawsuit, political analysts said.
“Among the Republican base, who now has the influence over several new members of the U.S. House, there’s no harm to these signatories,” Bitzer said.
“Gerrymandering perhaps enhances the (base’s) hold and dynamic, but it’s the power that Trump has over the base that is leading to these elected officials doing this.
“In this age of hyper-polarization, and with one party being co-opted by a cult of personality, it should surprise nobody, unfortunately.”
There’s not much likelihood of the seven U.S. House members facing a backlash from voters in 2022, according to Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation.
“If North Carolina gets a 14th District, the maps could look very different," Kokai said.
"Participation from seven members … tells us that the claims presented in the lawsuit do not fall completely outside the realm of possibility.
“The case doesn’t look particularly strong, but these elected officials have weighed the pros and cons of signing on," Kokai said. "They’ve decided that the case has enough merit to use some political capital in supporting it.”
That two Republican U.S. House members from N.C. have not joined the amicus brief to date "is not surprising (since) Republican members can be found on both sides of this issue, similar to the divisions we see among Republicans in other state (congressional) delegations,” said John Dinan, a political science professor at Wake Forest University and a national expert on state legislatures.
“As a practical matter, though, it doesn't matter how many House members sign on to a legal brief, just as it doesn't matter how many state attorneys general join the lawsuit.
“It will proceed or not proceed based on whether the U.S. Supreme Court justices find any merit in the claims."
336-727-7376
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.