Political sticker inside police car raises questions and doubts

Michael Batalia didn’t make lightly his decision to speak up.

Complaining about a police officer can be unnerving even for something that seems clear.

Batalia, out for dinner April 17 with his son, had paid his check and walked out of the Hops Burger Bar. A patrol officer, a young guy, drove up onto the sidewalk and went inside.

Not in any sort of rush or hurry; cops eat, too.

But when Batalia looked inside the patrol car — seriously, who can resist a peek? — a sticker affixed to an in-car computer caused a double take.

“One of those Trump skulls with an American flag design. With the Trump hair on the top,” he said.

Odd? For sure. Intimidating? Maybe. But definitely political, and something that’s obviously out of bounds for government employees — especially an on-duty cop in a marked cruiser in a public place.

“I don’t expect any civil servant, much less a police officer, to have anything political on their (equipment),” Batalia said. “I don’t think any citizen expects to see overt political statements by police, whether that’s for Trump or the current president.”

Black and white issue