Polls close in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County

About 4:45 p.m., though, 580 people had cast ballots at Precinct 65 in Kernersville, which votes at Kernersville Seventh-day Adventist Church on Old Winston Road.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It has been steady today,” said Janice Hillanbrand, the chief judge at the precinct. “When we opened this morning there was a line about halfway down the block.”

As voters went to the polls on Election Day, the state elections board reported that the number of number of potential absentee ballots that could come in after the election continued to shrink in Forsyth and statewide.

The county received almost 68,000 absentee applications going into the general election, and as of Election Day, had processed more than 40,000 of them. While that might suggest 28,000 absentee ballots might still come in over the next nine days, many of the voters who received absentee ballots voted in person instead.

State election officials said that as of 5 a.m. Election Day, there were only 5,900 voters with absentee ballots outstanding who had not cast a ballot in person.

Statewide, there were about 120,000 potentially valid absentee ballots outstanding as of 5:30 p.m. on Election Day.