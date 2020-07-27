Public pools in Winston-Salem may not reopen this summer, after positive COVID-19 test results connected to Bolton Pool led to the closure on Sunday of all four of the public pools that were open.
Assistant City Manager Tasha Logan Ford said the city pools were already gearing down for an earlier-than-usual closing, because so many pool employees are getting ready to go to colleges that are opening on their own advanced timetables in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a staffing problem,” Ford said.
Last Wednesday, a staff member at Bolton Pool came to work and was helping other employees go through the process of getting the pool open, Ford said, when the staffer started feeling unwell and went home.
The employees were all following protocols that included wearing masks as they went about their jobs.
The sick employee was tested, and on Saturday the results came back positive for the coronavirus for that employee.
At that point, the city informed the other staff members at Bolton about the test results, and testing began for those employees, Ford said.
When a second Bolton employee’s test came back positive on Sunday, the decision was made to close all the pools, Ford said.
Even though the two employees who received positive test results both worked at Bolton, Ford said, it turned out that pool workers at different pools know each other and socialize, so the decision was made to err on the safe side and close all the pools before they could open on Sunday.
The second employee who tested positive was not showing any symptoms, Ford said.
“That supported our decision to halt operations,” Ford said, noting that officials aren’t sure how the second employee acquired the coronavirus.
“That is what we are trying to find out,” she said. “Until we could understand if they had contact with others, we decided to err on the side of caution.”
The only pools that were open were at Bolton, Kimberley, Parkland and Polo parks.
“When we made the decision to open the pools, we followed DHHS guidelines,” Ford said, referring to guidance that’s been provided by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. “The areas of most concern are where people are in close proximity. You limit the number of people who can come in. There is higher probability of close contact in bathhouses, so you make sure those are sanitized frequently, and you require the public to wear masks.”
In a typical pool season, Ford said, the city usually keeps only one pool open through Labor Day. With college classes taking pool workers away early this year, however, staffing will determine whether or not the pool season has ended, she said.
“We need to be in a position to evaluate how we might reopen pools,” Ford said.
At this point, Ford said, the city has had no indication that any members of the general public at the pools have gotten the coronavirus from the affected Bolton employees. The city did release test-site information so that anyone who may have been at the pools during the Wednesday-Saturday time frame can be aware of their options.
As well, the city has been keeping a contact log of all the people who use the pool, so that if it turns out there is a transmission concern the city can pursue contact tracing through those logs, Ford said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans by way of recreational waters.
Still, pool properties are places that present lots of situations where people may be in close contact, so health officials recommend protective measures that include washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, wearing face coverings and maintaining 6-foot distances in and out of the water.
The city operates splash pads in addition to pools, and most of those remain open. Splash pads at Hathaway, Little Creek, Nelson Malloy, Rupert Bell, Sedge Garden and Reynolds parks remain open.
However, the city had to close the splash pad at Mineral Springs because it is the only one staffed, and the staff involved are among those who are not working because of the coronavirus positives at Bolton.
