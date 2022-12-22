Portable heaters are no permanent fix, Winston-Salem officials tell owners of La Deara Crest apartments. City vows to press for repairs.

La Deara Crest apartments in northeastern Winston-Salem appears to now have enough portable heaters on hand to provide heat to tenants who might not have it, but Winston-Salem officials say they will keep pressure on the owners to make sure permanent heating repairs — and other needed fixes — are properly carried out.

Volunteers have donated portable heaters to residents of the complex who said they didn’t have heat, but Patrice Toney, one of the city’s assistant city managers, said those heaters shouldn’t be used long term.

“It is a fire hazard and having that many in one area is just risky,” Toney said. “It is temporary and we support it, but they need to work on replacing the (heating) system.”

The news spread on social media last week about tenants with no heat, and volunteers brought nine heaters to La Deara Crest and distributed them to residents. That still left up to a half-dozen or so tenants without heat, according to sources familiar with apartment operations who asked not to be named so they could speak freely.

A couple more tenants received portable heaters on Monday, but apparently most of the handful of remaining tenants without heat were not at home when property managers tried to contact them, the sources said.

Sabrina Robinson, one of the people who has been gathering donated heaters, said she took another seven heaters to the complex on Wednesday and left them with property management.

“The person that is there said they are going to make sure they got them out to the residents,” Robinson said, adding that she’s ready to find more heaters should the need arise.

City officials said they have told the Charlotte-based ownership team that it needs to do a lot more than just fix the heating systems. The complex has almost 250 housing units. Almost 80 apartments are occupied by people who receive federal Section 8 housing assistance.

“They have not reinvested in this property, and we want to stay on top of making sure this community has what they need,” Toney said. “They are paying rent and the proper upkeep of the property needs to occur.”

Members of the La Deara Crest ownership team came to Winston-Salem on Tuesday and Wednesday, visiting the complex and meeting with Winston-Salem city officials.

Hemal Badiani, with the ownership team, talked to a Journal reporter on the parking lot of the La Deara Crest office on Tuesday. He maintained that tenants who had reported a lack of heat last week all had their heat restored by Friday.

Badiani said that other tenants had nonetheless remained without heat past Friday, but said it was because the tenants had not reported their problem to the management office. Maintenance workers can’t do much when a problem is not reported, he said.

“Whoever has presented an official work order has heat,” he said. “Whoever is calling, please advise them to have residents follow proper procedures.”

Robinson, on her first night out last Thursday to deliver donated portable heaters at the complex, said that many of the residents are afraid to tell management about lack of heat or other problems.

Badiani initially told a Journal reporter his name was Sam Grubb. He confirmed his name after another person present on the parking lot gave out his name.

“I’m here ... to do what is needed and make sure everything is in order,” Badiani said. During the conversation, Yomesh Deliwala, described as another member of the ownership group, participated in the interview by speakerphone and said that “the bottom line is that we are trying to help the community.”

Badiani said that during the first quarter of the coming year the owners plan to start on an extensive roof replacement project at La Deara Crest, where many of the houses and apartment buildings are covered with tarps to prevent leaking.

Toney said city officials are hopeful La Deara Crest is “heading in the right direction.” In addition to pushing for roof repairs, the city wants to make sure a chronic issue of overflowing trash dumpsters is cured.

“It is a recurring violation because they don’t have enough of them based on the number of units that they have,” Toney said. “We don’t want people looking out their windows and constantly seeing an overflow of trash.”

Winston-Salem’s housing code enforcement operates on a complaint-driven basis, but until Wednesday had not received any complaints from La Deara Crest tenants about lack of heat. The one complaint that came in Wednesday can likely be handled with one of the portable heaters short-term, the official said.

When a complaint does come in, the city sends a code enforcement officer out to check on conditions, and if confirmed the landlord is put on notice to correct the problem.

Kevin Cheshire, the executive director and chief executive of the Housing Authority of Winston-Salem, said the housing market doesn’t leave many options for people looking for affordable housing, if they want to leave a place where conditions are inferior.

“It is all well and good to say these are deplorable conditions, and that is true,” Cheshire said. “The problem in this market is the ability for folks to find housing elsewhere. Even with the benefit of a voucher, people are finding it very difficult to find a vacancy.”