Portion of Reynolda Road closed to through traffic for emergency water main repairs

Reynolda Road is closed to through traffic between Stratford and Buena Vista roads in Winston-Salem for emergency water main repairs, city officials said.
Work is expected to be completed by midnight Saturday. Detours will be posted and motorists are encouraged to plan for alternate routes.
For more information, call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000. Subscribe to Alert Center and News Flash for Utilities updates at cityofws.org/notifyme.
