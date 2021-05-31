Portrait at CVS downtown honors slain employee who spread cheer

People were remembering Te'Ore Terry's infectious smile and greeting Monday afternoon, as they watched a portrait of the former CVS employee unveiled just feet away from where he used to welcome them into the store.
Terry was found shot to death in a parking lot on Coliseum Drive back on Feb. 14, in a crime that remains unsolved.
Those who knew Terry decided they had to do something to remember the man who always lifted their spirits when they came inside to shop.
"When you met him, you just immediately loved him," said Susie Pollock, who organized a GoFundMe that resulted in the creation of the portrait by local artist Kim Thore.
"He would always yell, 'Hey! young lady!' " Pollock recalled. When she saw the portrait that Thore created showing Terry's face of exuberance, she knew that was the one to hang up.
"It was that smile who captured who he was," Pollock said.
Linda Mitchell, who lives across the street at Park Vista, said that she was a regular customer living so close to the CVS, and that she and Terry got to know each other.
"He always knew if I wanted something because he would save it for me until I could come over," she said. "He would always greet you and say, 'Let me help you find' whatever."
Since Terry died, she said, she has not come to the CVS as often.
"It is hard to come in without him," she said.
James Hyatte, the CVS district manager, was there for the unveiling and said Terry had been working at the CVS for a little more than 10 years.
"We are very grateful," Hyatte said before the start of the ceremonial unveiling. "He is a colleague who is dearly missed by the customers and associates."
Velma Terry, Te'Ore's mother, called him "absolutely fabulous."
"Te'Ore was a light," she said. "Te'Ore was a star. Te'Ore was loving, caring — Te'Ore was a humanitarian. He was one of the loves of my life. I feel honored, knowing how people loved my son."
Thore said she was a good friend of Te'Ore's who "had no words" to express her grief when she found out he had died.
"As an artist, I decided to express it through art, so I did a portrait of Te'Ore and just happened to put it up on Facebook and ... someone told his mother, 'Hey, there's this woman who's done a portrait of your son.' "
One thing led to another, and a 50-by 40-inch canvas of Terry with his mouth open in a big, joyful smile was the one picked for the store.
Kay Rogers said Terry would notice if a customer had a new haircut or jewelry.
"He always lifted your spirits," Rogers said. "He brought a lot of sunshine to people."
