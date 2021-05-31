Portrait at CVS downtown honors slain employee who spread cheer

People were remembering Te'Ore Terry's infectious smile and greeting Monday afternoon, as they watched a portrait of the former CVS employee unveiled just feet away from where he used to welcome them into the store.

Terry was found shot to death in a parking lot on Coliseum Drive back on Feb. 14, in a crime that remains unsolved.

Those who knew Terry decided they had to do something to remember the man who always lifted their spirits when they came inside to shop.

"When you met him, you just immediately loved him," said Susie Pollock, who organized a GoFundMe that resulted in the creation of the portrait by local artist Kim Thore.

"He would always yell, 'Hey! young lady!' " Pollock recalled. When she saw the portrait that Thore created showing Terry's face of exuberance, she knew that was the one to hang up.

"It was that smile who captured who he was," Pollock said.

Linda Mitchell, who lives across the street at Park Vista, said that she was a regular customer living so close to the CVS, and that she and Terry got to know each other.