Positive COVID-19 test rate hits 5-week high in NC

Another jump in the statewide positive test rate for COVID-19 — though not yet seen at the same level in Forsyth County — could delay plans to end indoor mask mandates in some communities.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that the positive test rate was at 7.8% based on 27,131 tests statewide Sunday.

That is the highest rate in more than a month. It was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.

Meanwhile, the average positive test rate in Forsyth has been 5.3% over the past 14 days. That is up from 5.1% on Monday.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said the county's positive test rate has increased to an average of 6.5% over the past seven days.

On Tuesday, DHHS reported 63 new cases in Forsyth, in line with recent numbers of daily cases, which have been in the 40 to 75 range.

There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in Forsyth.

Forsyth has had 52,798 cases of COVID-19 and 574 related deaths during the pandemic.

DHHS said in a statement Tuesday that "while we remain in the red zone with high levels of COVID transmission, our trends have improved significantly. "