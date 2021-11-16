Positive COVID-19 test rate hits 5-week high in NC

Another jump in the statewide positive test rate for COVID-19 — though not yet seen at the same level in Forsyth County — could delay plans to end indoor mask mandates in some communities.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday that the positive test rate was at 7.8% based on 27,131 tests statewide Sunday.
That is the highest rate in more than a month. It was as low as 3.9% as recently as Nov. 4.
Meanwhile, the average positive test rate in Forsyth has been 5.3% over the past 14 days. That is up from 5.1% on Monday.
Forsyth health director Joshua Swift said the county's positive test rate has increased to an average of 6.5% over the past seven days.
On Tuesday, DHHS reported 63 new cases in Forsyth, in line with recent numbers of daily cases, which have been in the 40 to 75 range.
There were no additional COVID-19 related deaths reported in Forsyth.
Forsyth has had 52,798 cases of COVID-19 and 574 related deaths during the pandemic.
DHHS said in a statement Tuesday that "while we remain in the red zone with high levels of COVID transmission, our trends have improved significantly. "
"Increases and decreases in cases day-to-day are expected. We have been seeing decreases in cases the past few weeks after seeing increases from the delta variant, although the rate of decline has begun to plateau."
As winter approaches and people spend more time indoors, DHHS cautioned "that diseases may be able to spread more easily, so vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and severe outcomes due to the virus and help us get back to the fuller lives we had before the pandemic."
"Vaccination against the flu this time of year is also important to reduce the spread of flu."
Local masking mandate
Mayor Allen Joines said last month he would use two criteria in deciding whether to lift the city’s mask mandate.
The city must have a COVID-19 positive infection rate of 5% or less for at least two weeks and the city must average fewer than 10 new cases per 100,000 people over five days.
As of Tuesday’s DHHS report, Forsyth's new case count over the past week has averaged 16.8 per day per 100,000 people.
Before the delta variant became prevalent locally, Forsyth averaged 14 total new cases per day over a two-week period in mid-to-late July. There were some days with no new cases during that period.
Since early July, the vast majority of the COVID-related deaths have been among unvaccinated individuals, hospital officials say.
There also have been deaths among vaccinated people who were immunocompromised or who had other health issues.
Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, expressed optimism on Thursday that the indoor mask mandate may be lifted before Thanksgiving.
Joines has consulted with Ohl and Forsyth health director Joshua Swift for guidance regarding the citywide mask mandate.
Statewide update
On Tuesday, DHHS reported 1,339 new cases statewide, along with 1,361 on Monday, 1,684 on Sunday and 1,730 on Saturday.
The Nov. 1 case count of 1,096 is the lowest daily statewide total since July 19.
There were 25 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide between noon Monday and noon Tuesday.
Across North Carolina, there have been 1.51 million COVID-19 cases and 18,462 deaths since the pandemic began.
DHHS listed 1,037 COVID-19-related hospitalizations statewide as of noon Tuesday, down two from Monday.
Hospitals in the 17-county Triad and Northwest N.C. region reported a combined 253 COVID-19 patients, down two from Monday.
DHHS said 68% of adult North Carolinians are fully vaccinated.
As of noon Tuesday, 216,736 Forsyth residents — or 57% of all residents — are fully vaccinated. By comparison, Guilford is 56% fully vaccinated, Durham 65%, Wake 67% and Mecklenburg 58%.
