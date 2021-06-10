Positive test rate for COVID-19 drops below 2% in N.C; Forsyth is below 3%

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth and statewide dropped in the latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services report.

There were 464 cases reported statewide Thursday, which included 11 in Forsyth.

The June 1 statewide count of 265 was the lowest daily total since 176 on May 26, 2020, but that report was affected by technical issues that affected the case count. There were 184 cases reported on May 4, 2020.

North Carolina has reported 1.007 million cases since the pandemic began.

Forsyth’s case count is at 36,773 since the onset of the pandemic. There was a recent low of four on June 1.

DHHS listed 16 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide for an overall total of 13,246.

No additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported Thursday for Forsyth, leaving the total at 401. Since May 24, there have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Forsyth, including 13 in June.

DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.

Vaccinations