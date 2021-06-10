Positive test rate for COVID-19 drops below 2% in N.C; Forsyth is below 3%

The positive test rate for COVID-19 has dropped below 2% in North Carolina, with the key factor likely fewer individuals being tested for the coronavirus.
The 1.8% positive rate from the 18,109 COVID-19 tests conducted statewide Tuesday comes nearly a month after Gov. Roy Cooper approved on May 14 allowing North Carolinians to go mask-less in most indoor and outdoor settings.
At that time, the statewide positive test rate was 3.8%.
By comparison, the record daily statewide positive rate is 17.5% of the 25,882 tests conducted on Jan. 4.
In Forsyth County, the latest positive test rate was 2.9% of about 425 tests performed Tuesday.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s health secretary, has said a statewide positive test rate of 5% or lower marks a decrease in community spread of COVID-19.
Local public-health officials have cautioned that Memorial Day weekend would serve as the first major measure of personal responsibility since the lifting of most mask restrictions.
Considering it may take 10 to 14 days for COVID-19 symptoms to become severe enough to require hospitalization, it may be until the third week of June before a potential surge in cases becomes noticeable.
Cases, deaths
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Forsyth and statewide dropped in the latest N.C. Department of Health and Human Services report.
There were 464 cases reported statewide Thursday, which included 11 in Forsyth.
The June 1 statewide count of 265 was the lowest daily total since 176 on May 26, 2020, but that report was affected by technical issues that affected the case count. There were 184 cases reported on May 4, 2020.
North Carolina has reported 1.007 million cases since the pandemic began.
Forsyth’s case count is at 36,773 since the onset of the pandemic. There was a recent low of four on June 1.
DHHS listed 16 additional COVID-19 related deaths statewide for an overall total of 13,246.
No additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported Thursday for Forsyth, leaving the total at 401. Since May 24, there have been 22 COVID-19 related deaths reported in Forsyth, including 13 in June.
DHHS lists COVID-19 cases and deaths on the day they are confirmed by medical providers and public health officials, so people may have been infected or may have died days before their cases were counted.
Vaccinations
DHHS reported that, as of noon Thursday, there are 4.22 million adult North Carolinians considered fully vaccinated, meaning the state has reached its 50% vaccination milestone.
About 3.91 million North Carolinians have gotten two doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines, while 313,455 have gotten the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
When including 12- to 17-year-olds, 47% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated statewide. About 78% of North Carolinians 65 and older are fully vaccinated.
DHHS lists 177,015 Forsyth residents as partially vaccinated, or 46%, while 163,104 are fully vaccinated, or 43% of the county population.
The combined number of first- and second-dose vaccinations in North Carolina has declined steadily since reaching a weekly peak of 511,934 in early April.
Vaccines were given to 134,547 individuals for the week that began May 31, which continues an eight-week decline in vaccinations. Of those doses, 63.2% were second doses.
The number of second doses given per week has exceeded first doses since March 29.
Statewide, COVID-19-related hospitalizations were at 548 in Thursday’s report, down six from Wednesday.
The 17-county Triad region reported 123 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, down five from Wednesday.
336-727-7376