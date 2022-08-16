Posts about serial killer in a pickup are a hoax, authorities say

If you've seen that social media post about a truck-driving serial killer who targets women by running into their vehicles, it's a hoax, law enforcement officials here are saying.

And they're not just saying it here: From Sacramento, Calif. to Reidsville and who knows where else, law enforcement agencies are telling citizens to ignore a social media post that warns about a "serial killer or abductor" who supposedly drives a truck equipped with LED lights and who is responsible for "multiple disappearances."

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon that officers had received many tips about the supposed perpetrator, but after investigating, determined that the report is not credible.

Still, officials want citizens to call up and tell them about anything they see on social media that raises a law enforcement concern.

"If we are ever aware that there is a credible threat, we will announce it through formal news channels and on our social page," the sheriff's office said. "As a reminder, report any concerning posts circulating on social media to your local law enforcement agency immediately, and always be cautious about what you are sharing!"

The typical version of the post has a picture of someone who is presumably supposed to be the bad guy, along with the statement that he is "currently hunting" in whatever place is filled in by those who are spreading the false information. The post goes on to say that the perpetrator's tactic is to run his truck into the vehicles of female drivers who are traveling alone, and that when they pull over he "takes them."

On the Facebook page of the sheriff's office, readers are responding to say they've come across the same post in Indiana, Missouri, Ohio and other parts of North Carolina.