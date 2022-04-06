Potential NC windfall: State poised to ride offshore clean energy wave

In the shift to clean energy, wind has become an increasingly coveted commodity.

In coastal areas, offshore winds present an opportunity to replace significant amounts of electricity generated through the burning of coal and natural gas with power harnessed by legions of oversized, spinning turbines and sent ashore through miles of undersea cable.

While the U.S. is still an offshore energy upstart compared to Europe and China, the federal government has committed to change that by granting ocean lease rights for large-scale wind-farm projects.

“It represents a huge opportunity for North Carolina,” said Steve Kalland, executive director of the North Carolina Clean Energy Technology Center at N.C. State University. “If we play our cards right.”

Planning is underway for what is being called the Kitty Hawk Offshore project 27 miles from the Outer Banks. When fully operational, the ocean wind farm is expected to produce 2,500 megawatts of energy, which could power about 700,000 homes.

By comparison, North Carolina's only large, land-based wind farm – Amazon's "Desert Wind," which straddles Perquimans and Pasquotank counties in the northeast corner of the state – generates 208 megawatts of energy.

Kitty Hawk is the first of several so-called utility-scale wind farms envisioned off the coast of North Carolina.

On May 11, the U.S. Department of the Interior will auction off lease rights for wind-energy production on two sites covering nearly 111,000 acres of ocean about 20 miles from Bald Head Island.

The interior department’s Bureau of Ocean Management estimates that the new lease sites, in an area known as Carolina Long Bay, could generate at least 1,300 megawatts of wind energy – enough electricity to power nearly a half-million homes.

The two projects are part of President Joe Biden’s goal for the U.S. to generate 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind power by 2030.

In addition to eliminating a considerable portion of the nation’s reliance on fossil fuels for its energy production, meeting Biden’s offshore wind goal would trigger more than $12 billion per year in capital investment in projects on both U.S. coasts, and lead to the creation of 44,000 directly related jobs and another 33,000 jobs in communities “supported by offshore wind activity,” the White House said in a March 2021 announcement of initiatives aimed at supporting growth of the industry.

Meeting the 2030 goals also would generate enough power to meet the demand of more than 10 million American homes for a year, and prevent 78 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change, the White House projected.

‘A real industry’

North Carolina is uniquely situated to benefit from energy produced off its coast as well as from a burgeoning industry that will build and then operate ocean wind-power facilities up and down the East Coast, N.C. State’s Kalland and others say.

“They’re all going to use the same supply chain infrastructure,” Kalland said of future projects. (Wind energy) is a real industry. It’s just not an industry here yet.”

Much of that industry now is centered in the Northeast. But with more projects expected off the Southeast coast, North Carolina has the potential to be a key link in the wind-energy supply chain, Kalland added.

North Carolina does have a running start, however. More than 120 companies in the state with more than 1,000 employees combined already are involved in offshore wind energy, according to the Southeastern Wind Coalition.

To get an idea of the potential impact on North Carolina, the N.C. Department of Commerce estimated what a single hypothetical wind-energy project slightly bigger than the planned Kitty Hawk operation would mean for the state.

During the construction stage of the project, “with a strong focus on developing an offshore wind supply-chain in the state,” North Carolina could generate more than 28,000 full-time jobs, earnings of more than $2 billion and overall economic impact of $7.6 billion, the study found.

When operational, the model wind farm would lead to the creation of 2,476 full-time jobs while generating annual earnings of $174 million and $790 million in economic impact per year.

And that’s just one project in North Carolina.

BVG Associates, a United Kingdom engineering firm that specializes in renewable energy, predicts that offshore wind power capacity along the entire East Coast will exceed 40,000 megawatts generated by about two-dozen utility scale turbine farms. That's 25% more than Biden's 2030 goal for both coasts.

The football-field-length turbine blades, hundreds of miles of cable and other components will have to be made somewhere.

“We want it to be here,” Kalland said.

Manufacturing already makes up a bigger share of North Carolina’s economy than in any other East Coast state, which means it is well positioned to absorb new industry, he added.

‘Difference-maker’

In March 2017, Orange, Conn.-based Avangrid Renewables outbid three other companies for wind-power lease rights to more than 122,000 acres off the Outer Banks.

The company hopes to have all state and federal permits by 2025 and begin construction in 2026.

While the Kitty Hawk project is expected to be capable of powering 700,000 homes, few of them will be in North Carolina.

Electricity generated by the operation will come ashore in Norfolk, Va., and be distributed by PJM Interconnection, a regional transmission organization that sells electricity in all or parts of 13 states and the District of Columbia.

Just a small section in the northeast corner of North Carolina is included in PJM’s territory.

Carolina Long Bay energy is expected to come directly to North Carolina, however.

”It’s kind of a difference-maker compared to large-scale solar,” Galland said of the potential scope of offshore wind energy.

The ocean offers untapped expanses for wind farms while land-based locations for large-scale solar projects are becoming more difficult to find, he added.

‘Industry of the future’

Clean-energy advocates have urged federal officials to move forward with the long-planned Carolina Long Bay project before a 10-year moratorium on offshore energy leases in the southern Atlantic takes effect July 1.

The restrictions are tied to an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in 2020. The ban cannot be overturned by a subsequent order from Biden. Congress must pass legislation to do so.

A pre-emptive lifting of the ban was expected to be part of Biden’s proposed “Build Back Better” social spending and climate plan that stalled in December when Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia refused to support it. But a reversal is expected to be tucked into future legislation.

In the near term, the interior department has approved 16 potential bidders for next month’s Carolina Long Bay auction.

They include Duke Energy; global giants BP and Shell; and less familiar names including Avangrid, which is leading the Kitty Hawk Project.

If recent history is a guide, the auction will be a barometer for the soaring value energy companies and utilities see in offshore energy.

In February, the federal government announced a record $4.37 billion sale of six wind leases covering more than 488,000 acres in the waters off New York and New Jersey.

The $10,700 per-acre winning bid for the area known as New York Bight was more than 10 times the previous high of $1,000 per acre.

North Carolina leaders are looking to generate the same kind of wind-energy enthusiasm and accompanying investment.

“Just like biotechnology was for us many years ago, today clean energy represents an industry of the future and North Carolina always embraces the future,” N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Sanders said when the state’s offshore wind study was released.

North Carolina’s potential to generate more offshore energy than any other East Coast state, according to an assessment from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, makes ocean wind an expected force in powering that future.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

